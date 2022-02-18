Saint John doctors eager to have robots play role in surgery

Some doctors in Saint John are excited to be getting a high-tech machine that will help them perform a variety of surgical procedures without having to splay patients wide open on the operating table.

The Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation is raising money for a da Vinci robotic surgical system.

It will allow more surgeries to be done in a minimally invasive way, said Dr. Matt Acker, who learned how to do robotically assisted surgery during a fellowship in urologic oncology at the University of Miami.

Minimally invasive procedures are better for patients, he said, because they involve smaller cuts, less pain and shorter recovery time.

The first robot-aided surgery in Canada happened about 20 years ago, he said. It was a prostatectomy for a patient who had prostate cancer.

Urologist Dr. Matt Acker says robot-assisted surgery is now very common for prostate cancer. (Submitted by Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation)

In some places, said Acker, all prostate cancer surgeries are now done with the help of robots.

"Rather than a big incision in the lower abdomen, it's being done through tiny little porthole or keyhole incisions."

In the last 10 years, he said, surgical robot use has expanded to kidney cancer, gynecological procedures such as hysterectomies, cardiac valve replacements, colon surgeries and complex hernia repairs.

"It really does cross almost all of the surgical subspecialties at this point and continues to evolve as surgeons become more and more comfortable with this technology."

The system the hospital in Saint John is looking to buy "really is cutting edge," said Acker, but it "doesn't really look like anything out of Star Wars."

The da Vinci surgical system includes a physician console, vision cart and robotic arm unit. (Submitted by Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation)

There's a robotic cart with four arms — three for surgical tools and one for a camera, a console where the surgeon manipulates the controls and a screen that displays what's happening inside the patient.

With the physician's input, the instruments "move and manipulate just like the human hand," he said.

The robot translates and scales down the surgeon's moves, so it's "more precise than the human hand could ever achieve."

"You can access tinier spots or create angles that you otherwise couldn't," he said.

Other kinds of minimally invasive operations have been done for decades, such as laparoscopic surgery to remove a gall bladder, where doctors use small incisions and directly control long-handled instruments and a fibre optic camera.

But there's much greater dexterity with a robot system than with "conventional laparoscopic" instruments, said Acker, making it possible to do more complex, challenging operations in a minimally invasive way.

Dr. Ricardo Rendon using Halifax's da Vinci system. Rendon said the robot gives him a magnified view during an operation. He likened using it to driving a fancy car. (QEII Foundation)

Da Vinci was the first surgical robot system to be approved for use in Canada. And it's still the most popular and the most versatile, he said. There are about 30 of them across the country.

Many surgical training programs have them, said Acker, and five provincial health systems.

The Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax got one on a trial basis a few years ago.

Doctors there used it for 100 urological and gynecological cancer surgeries in 2019, said Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Brendan Elliott.

Some ear, nose and throat procedures were done with it in 2020.

The model in Halifax is different than the one being purchased for Saint John. Surgeons there noted it was safer than hands-on surgery from a COVID perspective because there's significantly less contact with the patient. (QEII Foundation)

By last year, the total number of robotically assisted procedures was up to 259, said Elliott, and the program is expected to keep expanding and evolving.

Surgeons who have used it are very satisfied, he said, and noted improvements such as "reduced lengths of stay, reduced blood loss, shorter recovery times, and reduced pain and/or use of pain medications."

But as with other high-tech medical equipment, surgical robots don't come cheap.

The Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation is trying to raise $6.2 million for the da Vinci system, related instruments and some of the ongoing costs, such as servicing and warranty, by March 31, 2024.

Doctors feel it's needed, said Shannon Hunter, a vice-president of the foundation and its director of marketing and communications. The hospital board, health network and Health Department all endorse the purchase. But it's not something the health system could easily afford.

The New Brunswick Medical Society also gave its seal of approval.

"Major investments are necessary to provide the best possible care to patients," said president Dr. Mark MacMillan, who described the da Vinci system "is one of the more promising" new technologies for improving health and welfare. He also said having state of the art facilities and equipment is key to recruiting doctors to work in the province.

Saint John's surgical robot would be the first of its kind in New Brunswick, confirmed New Brunswick Department of Health spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane.

The Vitalité Health Network is also looking to acquire one through charitable donations, he said.

No cost-savings analysis was available from Nova Scotia Health, but Acker thinks it's a "very good investment."

Hospitals save money with minimally invasive procedures, he said, because patients need fewer blood transfusions, less pain medication and shorter stays.

So far, $1.85 million has been raised for Saint John's campaign. The foundation is appealing to other corporate donors and philanthropists across the province.