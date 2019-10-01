Saint John woman posts signs over Reversing Falls to remind people they matter

After losing people to suicide, a Saint John woman spent three days on the Reversing Falls Bridge just to tell people they matter.

"I decided I would get out there and show my support to people, even if they didn't come up and talk to me," said Denise Crawley, a former health-care provider.

Crawley added signs to the railing on the bridge as part of a suicide prevention campaign she started on Sept. 20. Signs read "Let's talk. I will listen" and "You are not the sum of your mistakes."

During the last few weeks of September, the Saint John Police Force responded to four suicides and the New Brunswick's Department of Public Safety counted 17 in the Saint John area this year.

Earlier this month, Jaclyn McColgan, the widow of someone who died by suicide, created 40 suicide prevention stickers and stuck some of them on the railings and posts of the bridge.

Crawley had seen what McColgan did and wanted to do her part. She spent three days on the bridge adding signs and talking to people as they walked by.

"I just decided that if I was ready and I was available and I had these things to say, I've got to put my money where my mouth is," she said.

"And if I say I want to talk, I'm going to physically be there to talk to people."

Crawley said she did it because the support system for mental health in the province is strained. She said the provincial and federal governments need to put more energy into mental health care.

"I've been in that dark place," she said.

"I've never physically been on that bridge thinking about that, but I've mentally been there several times, and I want to get people out of that space because it's a very, very dark space."

While on the bridge, Crawley said people took the time to stop and talk to her. She said they appreciated that someone was there to listen.

"They've spoken to me a lot about being personally affected by suicide, loved ones taking their lives and the impact that it's had on them," she said.

Crawley said she was joined on the bridge by others who wanted to help. Now, she wants to keep the momentum going.

A vigil for those who had died by suicide was held on the bridge a few days after Crawley started putting up signs. She didn't organize the event, but she said she's seen a change in the city since she started putting the signs up.

"I've seen real change and I would like to see that change spread far beyond Saint John," she said.

She's hoping the messages on the signs will remind people of their worth.

"I do genuinely feel from the very bottom of my heart that each and every life is valuable. … There is inherent worth in each and every individual person on this planet."