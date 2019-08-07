Witness disputes Brian Gallant's claim about report on Saint John's financial troubles

Senior civil servants from New Brunswick and Saint John lined up before the legislature's public accounts committee today to take questions from MLAs about the controversial $22.8 million bailout package approved for the city by the previous Liberal government.

In her June report, the deal was criticized by Auditor General Kim MacPherson, who said it exposed provincial taxpayers to "excessive risk," did not follow normal procedures and did not include targets.

Former premier Brian Gallant committed to the three-year financial package for Saint John in September 2017 after the city appealed for help dealing with a budget crisis.

Most of those testifying Wednesday were part of a joint city-provincial working group charged with coming up with long-term solutions to Saint John's financial problems.

Recalls things differently

In his testimony, the working group's co-chair Joel Dickinson contradicted a key claim made Tuesday by Gallant.

The former premier told MLAs a draft report on municipal reforms proposed for the city was ready prior to the September 2018 provincial election.

No party won a majority of seats in that election, and Gallant, after trying and failing to win the confidence of the legislature, was succeeded by Progressive Conservative Blaine Higgs.

"The evolution of the working group's report is crucial evidence in this matter," Gallant told the committee in demanding the new government release the earlier document about Saint John.

"It was beyond partisan politics for the Higgs government to criticize the new deal without releasing the original draft report of the working group, which represents the most important piece of the new deal."

But Dickinson testified the first draft of the report was written in December, after the election.

"There was no report," he responded when asked about an earlier draft.

Insists there were proposals

Speaking afterward, Jack Keir, an employee of the premier's office when Gallant was in power, told CBC News a list of "opportunities, solutions, and recommendations" had been forwarded in some form to the premier's office prior to the election.

He said many of those recommendations are not reflected in the new report released by the Higgs government.

Earlier, the city's finance commissioner, Kevin Fudge, told MLAs the municipality faces significant service reductions and property tax increases by 2022 if its problems cannot be resolved.

The city is seeking property tax reform, including changes to how taxes on heavy industry are dispersed.

It is also seeking the ability to generate revenue on its own, along with changes to the binding arbitration process used to reach collective agreements with unions representing police and firefighters who are not able to go on strike.