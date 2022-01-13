A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge after another man was stabbed in Saint John's north end, police say.

Police allege the two men got in an "altercation" on Rockland Road at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The men knew each other and were driving separate vehicles, Saint John police said in a news release.

"One driver stabbed the other driver."

The release did not name the victim or the man who was arrested. The man killed was 30 years old.

"He was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased," the release said.

Police took the other driver into custody. He was expected to appear in provincial court on the murder charge Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sean Rocca said Crown prosecutors have to review the case before officially laying a charge. The names of the victim and accused cannot be released until then, he said.

Police are asking people to come forward if they have any information.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred," the release said.

The Saint John police major crime unit and forensic identification unit are investigating the death.