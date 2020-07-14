Bone-dry splash pads in Saint John a drain on summer fun

Three pricey water parks built for children in some of Saint John's lowest income neighbourhoods have been sitting mysteriously bone dry and idle this summer — even on sweltering days — as similar facilities elsewhere in the province have been open and operating for weeks.

"Parents and kids are really missing it. We get calls almost daily," Anne Driscoll said about the splash pad in the centre of the Crescent Valley neighbourhood in Saint John's north end.

Driscoll is executive director of the Crescent Valley Resource Centre, which is directly across the street from the water park.

She said in the eight previous summers the splash park has operated it has become a focal point for the community's approximately 400 families — many of whom are recent immigrants.

"It's very popular. It's great for all ages. It's safe. It's central. It's right in the heart of the neighbourhood. It's missed. Lots of kids in the neighbourhood would really appreciate it."

Splash pads open elsewhere

Splash parks were cleared to open in most of New Brunswick anytime after June 5 by public health officials as long as they followed a number of COVID-19 related restrictions on crowding.

The City of Fredericton decided against opening its splash pad this summer because of the pandemic, but most communities that have one, including Dieppe, Blackville, Doaktown and Campbellton, which was cleared to open in late June, have turned them on for children to use.

A sign at the Market Place splash pad on Saint John's lower west side promotes the development as 'improving the quality of life for residents and revitalizing the neighbourhood.' (Robert Jones/CBC News)

The Town of Grand ​​​​​​Bay–Westfield, just outside of Saint John, opened its splash pad on June 22 and has operated it for 10 hours a day, every day since without problem, according to recreation director Gary Clark.

But not so in Saint John.

It invested more heavily in splash parks than any other New Brunswick community as a neighbourhood-building exercise, and although it announced at the end of May all three would be opening this summer, so far none have.

No official reason has been given.

Last summer, Saint John children made heavy use of the city's three splash parks starting in early June. The facilities cost taxpayers more than $1.5 million to install but have yet to soak a single child so far this year. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Coun. David Hickey, whose ward includes two of the water parks, said the delay in opening the facilities is likely a combination of the city's well publicized budget troubles and other logistical problems caused by the pandemic.

"Either way, disappointing," he said.

City hall mum

Saint John Mayor Don Darling is on vacation this week and in a message suggested the city's communications director could explain the problem, but email and phone messages asking for that information were not returned.

It's an unexpected turn in the attention paid by the city to a set of social infrastructure it has championed as critical to its most vulnerable areas.

"Improving the quality of life for residents and revitalizing the neighbourhood," reads a billboard at one of the parks.

Saint John invested heavily in splash parks over the past decade with substantial federal and provincial government help in part to bring outdoor recreation directly to children and in part to help build a sense of community in what it calls priority neighbourhoods.

Coun. David Hickey has two splash parks in his ward and is disappointed neither is open, even though the province gave splash pads a green light in early June. (CBC)

More than $1.5 million was spent to build separate structures in the north and south ends of the city and a third structure across the harbour on the lower west side, despite significant objections the cost was too extravagant for a city struggling under more than $200 million in debt.

"We are all living in a house [where] the windows leak, the roof is coming off, and the car in the front yard doesn't work, and we're going to put a pool in the backyard," Coun. David Merrithew said in 2017 in arguing not to build the third splash pad. "It doesn't make economic sense."

Merrithew lost that debate. City council felt the social benefits outweighed the cost and approved the third project. It was finished and opened last July, joining the other two that last year were both turned on for children to use June 10.

This year the city is already five weeks behind that schedule.

Hickey said he has heard two of the splash pads may be open later this week but that has not been confirmed. Anne Driscoll wants to believe Hickey is right.

"We're hoping any day now," said Driscoll.