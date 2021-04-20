Saint John council paves way for 180-unit apartment building on south end
10-storey building named The Landmark gets 1st and 2nd reading approval
Saint John city council is expected to approve the zoning for a 180-unit apartment building development project near Tin Can Beach with little public objection.
Councillors approved 1st and 2nd readings for the rezoning of 300 Sydney Street on the south end of the city for The Landmark. The 10-storey building plan includes bachelor apartments, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as underground parking and an electric car-sharing program.
The first two readings received approval at Monday night's council meeting, with only one person speaking against.
Bill Nugent has tenants in a building adjacent to the proposed development site, and shared concern about the size of the building and the time it will take to build it.
Staff recommended a five-year construction timeframe which Nugent said is "unacceptable."
"Two years would be a stretch," he said. "If there were two years of construction that is two years of dirt. That is two years of noise and that is two years of traffic disruption and construction equipment interfering with the quiet enjoyment of our property and its tenants."
He asked the city to restrict construction traffic to Vulcan and Charlotte Streets.
Jonathon Rasenberg, the project coordinator, said the land for the project has big enough parking space for all construction equipment. He also said the large size of the project is necessary to make it affordable to build and rent out.
"This scale allows us to add a significant amount of amenity space. We have a significant amount of underground parking, which is always a very difficult thing to find in Saint John as well," he said.
City planner Mark Leader said if the land sits idle for five years, the city can revert the land to its former zoning.
"We had a legacy of unbuilt projects essentially here in the city," Leader said. "Primarily that's a tool to prevent speculation on projects."
The developer still needs to finalize the design and secure funding from lenders. Rasenberg said 80 per cent of financing is coming from a bank. He said five years is the minimum time they need to tie up loose ends and get funding, but the developers plan to start the project in two years.
Rasenberg said the developers intend to start one-bedroom units at less than $1000 a month. He said it depends on whether the apartment has water views and its size.
Population growth potential
Moji Shahab, the director of Parsi Development, the company that's spearheading the project, said Saint John's location is ideal but it's underdeveloped.
He discovered this opportunity when he visited Saint John last year. He originally wanted to start a stone factory.
"Because of so many different reasons. Being close to Europe, having a port, a city with culture, with character, background and being very affordable," he said.
He said he was shocked to see the waterfront property up for grabs, and decided to change course. He said he and his wife who's an architect previously built and delivered 250 units "modern, affordable" units in British Columbia, and see Saint John as a young Victoria, B.C.
"[This building] can attract a lot of people who come to Saint John, they'd love to stay, but they can't find an appropriate place to their need in uptown," he said.
City staff recommended the project incorporates a two-story facade along Sydney Street and the outside corner with ground floor commercial and second-floor residential, as well as a cross-walk on Broad Street.
