Proposed new K-8 school for Saint John's south end focus of open house Tuesday

Saint John area residents are invited to attend an open house Tuesday night, where the conceptual drawings of a proposed kindergarten to Grade 8 school for the city's south end will be unveiled.

The meeting will be held at the St. John The Baptist/King Edward School at 223 St. James Street at 5:30 p.m.

Laura Wernick, of HMFH Architects, based in Cambridge, Mass., is excited to present the proposed design for the Central Peninsula Community School, which is based on discussions with members of the community last summer.

"We've taken into [consideration] their goals and their vision for the future," said Wernick.

"They were very concerned about making a place that would … help children learn how to be good citizens for the future and be a community centre for the entire community."

The proposed design includes, for example, a gym and library that could be used outside school hours, and 5,000 square feet of community programming space, including program rooms, a community kitchen and shared offices.

It is also designed to accommodate a wide range of learning techniques, including hands-on learning activities, said Wernick.

HMFH Architects’ rendering of the Community Learning Commons in the Central Peninsula Community School, combining the library, space for community gatherings and a cafeteria into one flexible, welcoming and naturally-lit learning and programming environment. (HMFH Architects)

It's been more than 30 years since a new school was built in the south end.

In 2017, the Anglophone South district education council (DEC) recommended the consolidation of Prince Charles and St. John the Baptist/King Edward schools with the intention of constructing a new school in the central peninsula.

The DEC has reconfirmed a modern facility for up to 550 students is its number one priority.

But the province has yet to come up with the money for the new building.

Laura Wernick is with HMFH Architects, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the firm that did the initial drawings of what a new K-8 school in the south end might look like. 9:20

Wernick, whose firm specializes in designing schools, said such projects can be "transformative" for communities. They "can be a real source of pride as well as an active place for people where people will engage with one another."

At Tuesday night's meeting, a number of speakers are expected to discuss how the project came to fruition and next steps, said Wernick.

The Central Peninsula Community School Task Force was formed to represent the needs of the community, the City of Saint John and the school district, and to help build support for the project within the community.

'Giant leap forward'

It is made up of representatives from the Living SJ network such as the Business Community Anti-Poverty Initiative, Horizon Health, parent school support committees, municipal government, Develop Saint John, Anglophone South School District, and the Anglophone South district education council.

"We now have an opportunity to create both a new school and an integrated and accessible year-round community hub that everyone can use," said Heather Chase, a member of the task force and chair of People United in the Lower South End (P.U.L.S.E).

"The new school will offer learning environments that encourage contemporary, collaborative thinking within the school and extend to embrace and transform the entire neighbourhood," she said in a statement.

"It's a giant leap forward that will reset Saint John as a leader and economic driver for our province. This isn't just a school — it's so much more."