Saint John road clearing may suffer because of limited resources this winter

Some streets in Saint John may see less effective snow clearing services this winter because the city can allocate one plow, at most, to each of its 44 routes.

"When resources are unavailable for any reason, or even depending on the time of the winter storm or the conditions associated, the community can expect us not to fully meet our service objectives," said Tim O'Reilly, the city's director of public works, during an update on the winter management plan this week.

There are a few reasons for the resource constraints, according to O'Reilly. A large one is supply chain issues.

"It is affecting the replacement of … old trucks. Those are put off by an entire year, essentially. But yeah, every type of part we need to acquire for a truck, it's longer [wait] times to acquire that," he said.

A city truck clearing Wednesday's snow. The city was supposed to have two new trucks this year, but they were delayed. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The city was supposed to have two new trucks in its fleet this year, O'Reilly said, but those were delayed, and they wouldn't add to the fleet, only take the place of equipment that needs replacing.

Budget and recycling program also play a role

Another factor is the city's budget, which was adjusted in 2021 to make up for a shortfall.

"The City of Saint John has had a couple of tough years," he said. "[With a] $10 million reduction in overall costs to make us sustainable. And so certainly that's impacted this service and many others in terms of resources allocated to it."

Examples of the challenges snow plows can face on Old Black River Road were presented to councillors on Monday. (City of Saint John)

A third factor is another city service — the new curbside recycling program.

"Besides plowing, our public works crews do a lot more than that during the wintertime," O'Reilly said.

With a lean fleet of trucks and workers, recycling will have to draw from plowing resources at night.

"Adding those services adds to the complexity of trying to plow in a consistent way," O'Reilly said.

Parking-ban and plow priority also changing

The city's 44 plow routes, 33 for roads and 11 for sidewalks, are categorized based on priority for clearing.

At the top are arterial streets, highway connections, emergency routes, major retail areas and bus stops. This year, the city has added something else to the bottom of the list.

This new category describes a rural road that's usually gravel, has poor drainage and can become rutted or ice packed, making it difficult or impossible to plow.

A sidewalk plow on Wednesday. The city plows about 55 per cent of the city's sidewalks, O'Reilly said. Sidewalks often take longer due to the slower, smaller plows used to clear them. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

So far, only a portion of one street fits that definition — the unpaved stretch of Old Black River Road, near the city's eastern limits.

O'Reilly said Old Black River Road was often not plowed on time anyway.

"It's just that our service standard is now matching what we've been able to achieve in previous years."

A truck plows the paved section of Old Black River Road on Wednesday. Beyond the paved portion, the road is only home to seasonal residents, according to city documents. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Changes are also coming to overnight parking bans in the city.

Last winter, the city would call an overnight parking ban during storms in the north, east and west areas of the city. But depending on the snowfall amount, sometimes every street wouldn't be entirely cleared.

This year, the parking ban in those areas will happen on the following night, while routes in the central peninsula will still be cleared the night of a storm.

In the winter months, O'Reilly encourages people to ensure drains and fire hydrants around their property are clear of snow.

He also said it can help the city plow more effectively if people don't park on the street when it snows, regardless of a parking ban or not.