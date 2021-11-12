No one in custody after shots fired, road closed in Saint John

Police closed Rothesay Road in Saint John for a few hours Thursday night because of shots fired in the area.

In a news release, Saint John police said an alteraction allegedly took place at about 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Rothesay Road on the east side. Shots were then fired at a vehicle fleeing the home, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Police closed the road and asked people to avoid the area. Police evacuated the home and searched it, and three hours later, the scene was cleared.

"Currently, no one is in custody," the release said. "The major crime unit is investigating what is believed to be an isolated incident."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-TIPS.