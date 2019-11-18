Skip to Main Content
Person shot on west side of Saint John in stable condition, say police
Person shot on west side of Saint John in stable condition, say police

Saint John police are investigating the shooting of a person on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Police won't provide any details about person shot Sunday, including age or gender

Police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Duke Street West. (CBC)

Officers were called to a home on Duke Street just before 4:30 a.m. to find one person with a gunshot wound, Jim Hennessy said in a news release Monday.

The person is in stable condition at the Saint John Regional Hospital, he said.

No information about the individual has been released, including their gender or age.

Hennessy declined to divulge any other details about the case.

"Nothing more at this time," he said in an email.


 

