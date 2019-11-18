Person shot on west side of Saint John in stable condition, say police

Saint John police are investigating the shooting of a person on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Duke Street just before 4:30 a.m. to find one person with a gunshot wound, Jim Hennessy said in a news release Monday.

The person is in stable condition at the Saint John Regional Hospital, he said.

No information about the individual has been released, including their gender or age.

Hennessy declined to divulge any other details about the case.

"Nothing more at this time," he said in an email.



