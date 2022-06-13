Shots fired at 2 Saint John residences in 2 days, say police

Saint John police are investigating after shots were fired at two residences in separate incidents over the weekend, including one that sent a man to the hospital.

On Sunday, at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 200-block of Churchland Road on the city's east side, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said in a news release Monday.

Upon arrival, police found that a 59-year-old man had been robbed and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Rocca. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence, Rocca said, without elaborating.

No arrests have been made.

On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of "multiple" shots being fired at a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street in the city's north end, said Rocca.

"It is alleged that the shots were fired from a dark [coloured] sedan," he said.

"No injuries were reported and the motive is currently unknown."

The major crime unit is investigating both incidents and appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or video surveillance of the areas in question at the times the incidents occurred to contact them at 1-506-648-3333, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).