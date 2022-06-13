Shots fired at 2 Saint John residences in 2 days, say police
Major crime unit investigating Sunday shooting on east side and Saturday shooting in north end
Saint John police are investigating after shots were fired at two residences in separate incidents over the weekend, including one that sent a man to the hospital.
On Sunday, at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 200-block of Churchland Road on the city's east side, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force, said in a news release Monday.
Upon arrival, police found that a 59-year-old man had been robbed and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Rocca. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence, Rocca said, without elaborating.
No arrests have been made.
On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of "multiple" shots being fired at a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street in the city's north end, said Rocca.
"It is alleged that the shots were fired from a dark [coloured] sedan," he said.
"No injuries were reported and the motive is currently unknown."
The major crime unit is investigating both incidents and appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or video surveillance of the areas in question at the times the incidents occurred to contact them at 1-506-648-3333, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
