Saint John police investigate west side shooting

Saint John police are investigating a shooting on the city's lower west side Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Place around 9 p.m., Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release Wednesday morning.

About 30 minutes later, two men, aged 34 and 30, arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds and staff notified police, said Hennessy.

"Preliminary evidence from the investigation indicates that this was not a random shooting," he said.

No information about the condition of the men or the number or location of their wounds has been provided.

The major crime unit is conducting the investigation, said Hennessy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.