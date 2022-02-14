Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Saint John's north end

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Saint John's north end.

Police asked people on St. Paul Street to shelter in place Monday morning after they responded to a 911 call of a shooting, a news release says.

Officers "contained" a residence nearby the shooting, checking if anyone else was injured, Saint John police said in a news release.

The release said no ne else was injured and police are still on the scene.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has video surveillance of

the incident at the time it occurred," the release said.

Police spokesperson Sean Rocca said no one has been arrested.

"There is information to suggest that those involved were known to each other," he said.