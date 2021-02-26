Saint John seniors' development project gets green light from council

The city of Saint John has given zoning approval to a 125-unit retirement complex on a 19-acre property near the end of Sandy Point Road.

The project raised concerns for neighbours, who fear the development will cause environmental harm and increase traffic in the area. More than 60 households responded to a call for input from the city, sending 56 letters against the project. Five letters were neutral, and one was in support.

On Tuesday, city council gave unanimous approval for the project to go ahead.

Council approved the rezoning with several conditions, including that the project be completed within five years, that the Sandy Point Road access driveway be maintained by the developer, and a requirement for a detailed site plan subject to the approval of a development officer.

The developer must also maintain the minimum 30 metre wooded buffer with the northern property line at Pelton Road and the minimum 30 metre setback and buffer from the Kennebecasis River.

Public consultation held

The city held a public consultation meeting last week, attended by multiple residents of the area, including Kory Kinsella.

Kinsella said he was not surprised by council's unanimous approval of the project.

"We need development as a city. We respect that. We are simply asking is to maintain what we currently have in the form of a neighborhood, what drew us there," he said. "And it just didn't work out, I guess."

A mock-up of the Ethos Ridge retirement facility project, which received zoning approval from Saint John council. (Submitted by Scott Walton)

The Ethos Ridge site is in a residential area not far from the Peninsula Princess ferry landing. It is in an area that has seen many homes built in recent years, around Pelton Road, Sandy Point Road and Beach Road.

Developer Scott Walton previously said the company has already changed plans to accommodate some residents' concerns.

For example, he said the building was going to be perched on a ridge, but after complaints, the company decided to move it close to the water.

Kinsella said he hopes the developer and the city can continue to work with residents.

"We hope that he holds to his word, that's it," he said. "Because there is a lot of storm water issues that are going to affect me personally and my properties. And I'm not going to be satisfied until I can be guaranteed that it's not going to adversely affect me in any way, shape or form."