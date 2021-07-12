Council paves way for special care home expansion, townhouses in Saint John

Saint John city council has approved first and second readings of a rezoning application to allow a special care home and townhouse project on the city's west side.

The approval, should it pass third reading, would pave the way for construction to begin on Sea Street. The project is being proposed by Sea Street Manor Ltd., and requires a rezoning of the area adjacent to 489 Sea St. to build an extension of the special care home and a 33-unit townhouse development.

A report to council says that, if approved, the special care home would have 18 residents, and the townhouses could house between 45 and 100 residents.

The residential project will include creating a new street and lots. Staff recommended the new street be named McCode Drive.

Trail, environment concerns

The city received nine letters against the project and one for the project. One of the opponents, Colleen Gallant, told council she's concerned about the impact of the project on the local environment, specifically the landscaping.

"I believe that it is shortsighted in 2021 to not have policies regarding loss of natural habitat and displacement of wildlife due to development of land, no matter how that land is zoned," Gallant told council over video conference.

Before voting on third and final reading at the next meeting, councillors requested more information about the landscaping and its impact on local flora and fauna after hearing from project opponents.

Sea Street Manor Ltd. is asking Saint John council to approve rezoning to allow the red-highlighted area to become a special care home extension, and the green-highlighted area to become a residential 33-unit townhouse project. (Submitted by City of Saint John.)

City planners also heard concerns from area residents about the impact the project would have on a walking trail on the site, the amount of construction traffic and how much heavy equipment would be parked on the site.

Senior city planner Mark Reade said there is no off-street trail recognized in the city's trail master plan in the area. He said the city's plan proposes on-street active transportation and a bike lane network that includes Beaconsfield Avenue and Woodville Road.

On behalf of the developer, David Arseneau said the heavy equipment and big lights being used will be removed once construction is done.

The timeline for townhouse construction is two to nine years.