Saint John mayor defends deal to assist QMJHL's Sea Dogs

Saint John Mayor Don Darling is defending a deal that saw the cash-strapped city give the privately owned Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League more than $100,000 to be paid out over five years.

Darling says with the team threatening to leave the city, there was a strong argument for making the investment.

"At the end of the day, if the Sea Dogs organization weren't in Saint John anymore, there'd be jobs impacts, there'd be an economic impact that's estimated at a million to a million-and-a-half dollars a year," he said.

Harbour Station, which already has annual deficits of roughly $600,000 to $800,000 would lose its "major tenant" and about 40 events a year.

"You know council and I take every dollar council directs very seriously and we weigh the pros and cons and I'm convinced that the pros outweigh the cons in this particular case," said Darling.

He said he called restaurant, bar and hotel owners in the city. He heard from them that it wasn't worth the risk to lose the team.

"The majority of council decided that this was a good decision for the community," he said

Darling compared Harbour Station to Moncton's newer Avenir Centre, which has booked shows like Keith Urban and Jack White, while Harbour Station had to cancel three big shows because ticket sales weren't strong enough.

Mayor Don Darling said there was a strong argument for making the investment to keep the Sea Dogs in Saint John. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"We have a community up the road that has a bigger, new [venue]. As we know it's getting the majority of the large music acts."

Darling said having a large arena in the city improves quality of life, and is a way to attract people to Saint John.

"The future of Harbour Station is far more bleak without a major tenant," Darling said.

Lease details secret

Council's vote comes on the heels of the Sea Dogs and the Harbour Station Commission signing a new five-year lease.

The details of the lease haven't been released to the public.

Darling said the city became involved after negotiations broke down between the Sea Dogs and the Harbour Station Commission, the arms-length agency that runs the arena.

Council did not even review the lease before voting on the payments, which Ward 1 Coun. Greg Norton said "lacked considerably in transparency."

Darling defended the decision, saying if there was a problem with the lease then neither the Harbour Station Commission nor the Sea Dogs would have signed.

Earlier this week, Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie told CBC News the team has been losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars" over the past few years and even with the new money from the city, it will continue to do so.

"Despite the losses, our owner is prepared to fund them because he's a proud New Brunswicker and he loves his hockey," Georgie said.