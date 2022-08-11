Saint John Sculpture Symposium has its final first day

New Brunswick will soon be home to eight new pieces of public art, as the fifth and final Saint John Sculpture Symposium got underway Thursday.

The symposium brings together eight artists from Canada and beyond to create sculptures that will become public art pieces. Once the event concludes on Sept. 10, the symposium will have contributed 38 pieces of public art to New Brunswick over 10 years.

"It's just such a relief to be, finally, bringing this to completion," said Diana Alexander, the symposium's executive director.

Like many other events that were supposed to happen in 2020, the symposium was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not the only hurdle Alexander and her team had to overcome.

In 2019, the symposium selected eight sculptors from 187 international applicants for its 2020 event. Three of those artists are unable to make it this year due to international travel-related issues.

Stones of granite have been trucked in from Quebec for the artists to work on. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"So now we're scrambling a little bit," said Alexander. "I think we have the three artists who will replace them, but we had to stay in Canada."

One of those artists is Montreal-based Marie-Josée Leroux. She's a first-time participant but has applied to the symposium three times. She left Montreal on Wednesday morning and made it in time for the laying of the stones on Thursday.

"This is just great," Leroux said. "This is about life, you know? When you have sudden opportunities like that."

The Saint John Sculpture Symposium was only supposed to happen five times, said Alexander. But she's been speaking to other communities in the province about giving the symposium a new home.

Symposium brings public art to smaller communities

Part of what makes the event so special is that it allows smaller municipalities in the province to own public art, said Trevor Holder, the provincial minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, who attended the event.

He said the symposium has exposed many New Brunswickers to public art for the first time.

Philip Savage, right, looks over a block of granite that will soon be in front of Saint John's city hall. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"In many cases, it was the first time that they created a town square concept, because they had a sculpture in their hometown that created that kind of environment," said Holder.

Municipalities are able to purchase the art, which Alexander said is valued at an estimated $100,000 each, for $15,000.

Jim Boyd, an artist originally from Saint John, has taken part in all five symposiums over the last 10 years. He said having his art displayed across the province is part of the appeal.

"I think it's neat, I really like having sculptures right in small towns," Boyd said.

Boyd is one of two New Brunswickers taking part in the symposium. The other, Philip Savage, is creating a sculpture that will be displayed in front of Saint John's city hall.

He's excited by the prominence of his work's future placement.

Wiktor Kopacz and Marie-Josée Leroux chat about sculptures. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

"It's a great feeling," Savage said. "It could be standing there for hundreds of years, potentially."

Leroux, the Montreal-based sculptor, said people in Saint John shouldn't take the opportunity to attend a sculpture symposium for granted.

"You have something precious in your hand," she said. "And you will have sculptures that will stay. You know, talk about history, because they will be there 500 years from now."

Interacting with onlookers

Wiktor Kopacz, a sculptor from Poland, is looking forward to the public's participation. He enjoys being able to explain his ideas to onlookers and receive their feedback.

"It's nice to, you know, understand if people like it or not," he said.

Kopacz also appreciates the opportunity to work alongside other artists and learn from them.

Savage agrees.

"I don't think there's any school you could go to in a world where you'd have so many experienced brains to pick," he said.