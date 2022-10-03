Saint John police are investigating vandalism and arson at a kindergarten to Grade 8 school on the east side.

Sgt. James Whalen said around 10 p.m. Saturday, someone set fire to playground equipment at Forest Hills School, which melted a slide.

The following morning, between five or six windows were found smashed, he said.

In a notice, the school says the playground is not safe to use, and the vandalism would morning drop-off routines.

"We ask that students being dropped off in the back parking lot be walked to the fenced in area that is in the beginning stages of our community garden and outdoor learning spaces. A duty teacher will meet them there," the notice says. "Please do not drop students off before 8:15 a.m."

Please share! I am so angry to see that someone burnt the kids playground equipment at Forest Hills School and put out a bunch of windows. If you have any information on who did this terrible crime, please contact our police at 648-3333. <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofsaintjohn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofsaintjohn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidHickeySJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidHickeySJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/ODkjvF7yQQ">pic.twitter.com/ODkjvF7yQQ</a> —@paularadwan4co1

Coun. Paula Radwan appealed to residents on Twitter to share anything they might know.

"I am so angry to see that someone burnt the kids playground equipment at Forest Hills School," she wrote. "If you have any information on who did this terrible crime, please contact our police."

School officials are also asking people to review their security footage and share any relevant information with police.

Police say they have no suspects at this time, and they're continuing the investigation.