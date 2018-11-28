Saint John parents are are learning the final phase of an infrastructure plan that would "totally transform" city schools.

The Anglophone South School District education council is wrapping up a series of public meetings explaining its three-phase plan that would see some schools close, new ones built and others refitted.

About two years ago, the council began studying seven schools in Saint John's north and south ends to develop a plan to address declining enrolment and aging infrastructure.

Rob Fowler, the council chair, said the seven buildings are on average 70 years old and less than half full.

"Something had to be done. The status quo was not an option," he told Information Morning Saint John.

Three phases

Following a year of public consultation, the council landed on the following plan:

Phase 1: Close St. John the Baptist-King Edward School and Prince Charles School and replace them with a new school for the central peninsula. The council voted to shutter both.

Phase 2: Close Hazen White-St. Francis School and Centennial School and replace them with a new school for the north end. The council voted to shutter both.

Phase 3: Convert Millidgeville North School, which takes in grades 3 to 8, into a "true" middle school for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Grades 3 to 5 would be relocated.

The District Education Council is hosting meetings to update parents on the latest phase of the plan. It would see some students relocated, at least one new school, and potential refits for others. Rob Fowler is chair of the district education council for Anglophone South. 7:52

"[Relocation] involved looking at M. Gerald Teed School for either an addition or a brand new school. Depending on the classes and the expansion, it might make more sense to just build new," Fowler said.

"And to also look at a major refit of the Princess Elizabeth School. It's the oldest in the set and does need some serious work. So, it might be a case, too, where the cost of a new school might make more sense the renovations that are required there."

Middle school students from Hazen White-St. Francis could also be sent to Millidgeville North as part of the redistribution.

The council has been making the rounds again to meet with parents from schools affected in the final phase. Wednesday's meeting at Hazen White-St. Francis was its last.

Plan hinges on provincial government

Fowler said he's hoping the next provincial capital budget will include approvals for the new schools. The budget is scheduled to be released Dec. 11.

The Progressive Conservative government listed the education system as a priority in its throne speech.

"I think it would totally transform the City of Saint John's education facilities and put us in good shape for the next 30 to 40 years," Fowler said.

The final approval of school closures rests with the education minister. And if new schools are approved, it's up to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to choose the locations, though the council will make a recommendation.

Hazen White-St. Francis school is one of four Saint John schools recommended for closure by the district education council. (CBC)

Schools closures are often a contentious subject, and it's even "bittersweet" for Fowler, who attended Hazen White as a child. But on the flip side, families in low-income areas of the city could get a new school, he said.

"It's something that I've found personally frustrating over the years is that our priority neighbourhoods tend to be ignored," Fowler said.

"And I think those kids in the priority neighbourhoods deserve a new school and the latest technology and the latest facilities as much or more than anybody else, so I'm kind of personally excited to be able to get them a new building if we can get that approved."

In September 2017, Seaside Park Elementary School on the west side opened its doors, giving the city its first new anglophone school since the 1970s. Seaside Park replaced three older schools, St. Patrick's, Havelock and Seawood.