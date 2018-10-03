Watch: Sandpiper flock lands at Saint John beach in slow motion

Stephen Zaat was in the right place at the right time — using his phone camera to capture hundreds of sandpipers flying along Saints Rest Beach in Saint John.

Zaat was on his usual walk on Sunday with his wife and dog when he spotted the flock.

"It looked like the beach was moving — all the rocks — and when we got closer we saw that it was a big flock of birds."

Zaat, a musician and manager of Beats and Bytes in Saint John, said that he hadn't seen sandpipers in that spot during his previous walks.

Steve Zaat was in the right place at the right time. 0:15

"We go to that beach quite often with the dog, and I've never seen that. It was quite something and I'm really glad I was able to capture it."

Alain Clavette, birder, naturalist and teacher of ornithology at the University of Moncton, said this was a large group for the time of year, but it isn't unusual for the species to still be around the coasts right now.

"It might be a bit late to see such a flock of semipalmated sandpipers, but let's face it, a lot of migration patterns are changing out there, so maybe that's going to be a tendency for the next few years."

Clavette said he spotted a few types of sandpipers in the video, including plovers, white runts and semipalmated sandpipers.