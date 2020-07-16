'Rustic, uncomplicated' cabins in park overlooking Saint John almost complete

Light streaming through west-facing windows, tree branches grazing the glass, the smell of fresh, raw cedar, and rain pattering on a slanted tin roof.

Those are a few sights and sounds campers can expect to experience in cabins the middle of the woods, or in a provincial park with sparse cell reception and abundant bugs.

But next season, they could get that experience much closer to the city.

The Saint John Horticultural Association is nearly done building two cabins in the Rockwood Park campground, located in the middle of the city and overlooking Courtenay Bay, the city's west side and the Bay of Fundy.

The cabins still need interior furnishings and a picket railing on the porch, but are slated to be completed by the spring. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Local architect Mike Richard designed these structures to be essentially sturdy tents. They're spacious, but will be furnished sparingly. The horizontal cedar clapboards in the front are contrasted by the vertical ones in the back, adding visual interest and natural appeal, he said. The slanted roof has no ceiling, adding to the spacious feel on the inside.

"A very simple, welcoming design," he said. "A comfortable, rustic, uncomplicated stay."

The cabins will accommodate two or three people, and the front porch will have room for a few chairs. A ramp will make the cabin accessible to people with mobility restrictions.

These two cabins were the first of a handful the association decided to build two years ago, but COVID-19 delays, including the campground being closed for the 2020 season, meant their rollout has been delayed as well.

The two that are almost done still need interior work, wheelchair ramps and some picket railing in the front, but will be available to rent next year, said Mark Wilson the superintendent for Rockwood Park.

"The plan is to finish it this fall," he said.

The view of Saint John from one of the cabins. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The cabins cost around $20,000 to build each. Richard said building these cabins with sustainability in mind made them more expensive, but it was a worthy expense.

"We're not disturbing too much of what is there," he said.

"[You're] using boards, you're not using glues, you're not using sheathing. And there are probably more inexpensive ways to build this form, this cabin," he said.

The cabins don't have amenities like electricity and water. Those would be in a shared building with other campers.

Richard said the funding for the cabins comes from the endowment for the association, as well as some money from the city.

"The campground typically generates a significant amount of money," he said.

COVID-19 impact on campground

Wilson said the park didn't wait to close the campground for the season until May. He said 60 to 65 per cent of campers come from Quebec, Ontario and the United States. He said a lot of caravans come up from the eastern U.S.

"We were expecting to have one of our best years ever," he said. "With the borders being closed, it just didn't happen."

However, he said in 2021, the regular campsites are almost fully booked. The cabins have not been made available yet, he said, and won't be until January.

The two cabins will be available to book for next summer, beginning in January. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

He said the rental fee hasn't been decided yet, likely between $70 and $120 a night, but "that's just a ballpark."

Tent sites at the campground are between $38 to $42.

He said the park is considering making the cabins available to book per week or per month, as opposed to per night. This is because of maintenance demands, he said.

The remaining cabins will be built once the park sees how these two perform, he said.