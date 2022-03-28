Saint John wants public's views on ride-hailing bylaw

Saint John wants to open the door to ride-hailing services such as UberX and Lyft with a new bylaw.

But the city wants feedback from the public first.

"We certainly see ride-share companies starting to come into some of the smaller markets in the Maritimes, and they want to see if that makes sense for us here," Mike Hugenholtz, the commissioner of public works and transportation for the City of Saint John, said Monday.

The city announced last year it was looking to draft rules that would allow the transportation services to operate.

A bylaw would detail the vehicle requirements, including insurance and age of vehicles, payment platforms, data security and the ability for passengers to provide feedback and rate drivers.

Hugenholtz said that so far, cars would need to be under 10 years old and a valid motor vehicle inspection, but the draft bylaw is still being finalized.

He didn't say whether any ride services have shown interest in expanding to New Brunswick.

"What we're focusing on right now is to facilitate it through a bylaw," Hugenholtz said. "We want to set the table for them."

Information Morning - Saint John 8:45 Saint John asks for feedback on ridesharing as they pave the way for those companies to operate here Mike Hugenholtz is the commissioner of public works and transportation for the City of Saint John. 8:45

Hugenholtz said the bylaw would also be an opportunity for a local company to start offering ride-hailing services.

In the meantime, the city wants to hear from members of the public about their experience with ride-hailing companies, if they used these services in other municipalities and whether they would use a such a service in Saint John.

Information collected from the public will help officials weak the draft bylaw before it's presented to council.

A survey on the city's website will be open until April 6. The goal is to bring forward an initial bylaw to council on April 19.

Hugenholtz said he hopes to see council approve a final bylaw in May, and then it would be up to the ride-hailing companies to expand their services.

Bylaw introduced in Fredericton

Fredericton council approved a bylaw in February 2020 that would allow for ride-hailing companies to offer services, but at the time these services were not permitted under the province's Motor Vehicle Act.

The city asked members of the public to fill out a survey about transportation services and 83 per cent said they would use a ride-hailing service if offered in Fredericton.

A few months later the provincial government issued a release noting it had introduced amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that would allow ride-hailing services to operate in the province.

Canadian app Uride said in November that it wanted to bring its operations to Fredericton, but was waiting for a license from the city.

Uber and Lyft in the Maritimes

In 2020, Halifax's regional council approved new rules that would allow for ride-hailing in the city.

The rules require drivers to get criminal background and other checks every year.

Uber, Lyft and Ola now all offer services in Halifax.