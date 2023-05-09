ReUse Connections event aims to help people declutter, donate and divert from landfill

Are you moving, downsizing or just looking to declutter? Do you have items you want to get rid of that you don't want to throw out but aren't sure where to donate them?

The Fundy Regional Service Commission is hosting an event this weekend with people like you in mind. It's called ReUse Connections.

"We're looking to see if we can get people connected with local not for profits to make sure they can find a home for items that can be reused," said Brenda MacCallum, manager of community development and public relations.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., people can drop off gently used items in good, working condition at Saint John Exhibition Park, including:

Furniture, such as couches and chairs.

Small household items.

Small décor items.

Toys

Clothing (in clear plastic bags, if possible).

Electronic items, such as computers, TVs and VCRs, will also be accepted and don't have to be in working order, as they can be recycled.

"We do still see [all] these items showing up in the landfill," said MacCallum. "We witness it."

The commission hopes creating the one-day, "one-stop shop" event will help raise awareness about the fact such items can be reused, and about the places where people can donate them so they don't end up in the landfill.

'Good deals' at Habitat ReStore benefit community

Habitat for Humanity Saint John is one of the organizations it's partnering with. Emily Tufts, manager of the Habitat ReStore, is excited about the educational opportunities.

"We are hoping it causes people to think a little more clear when they're decluttering, not to just bring everything to the dump, that there's other places that you can take it," she said.

In 2017, ReStore donations helped divert more than 435 tons from the landfill, according to Habitat's website.

The ReStore accepts "basically anything that you're clearing out," and provides a drop-off or pick-up service, said Tufts.

"It's books, media, we have windows, we have couches, chairs. We also bring in new items from multiple different companies. So it's not just used items, it's new. So it's really cool that we have such a variety."

The Habitat ReStore was 'immediately excited' about this 'really great partnership' with the Fundy Regional Service Commission on the ReUse Connections event, says manager Emily Tufts. (Levi Willett )

The ReStore then sells those items, with proceeds serving as the largest fundraising tool for Habitat to build simple, affordable houses and provide interest-free mortgages to families who would otherwise not be able to purchase their own home.

"With the economy and everything that's happening, people are looking to thrift now more than ever," said Tufts, noting the ReStore is moving to a larger location at 175 McAllister Dr., in January.

She thinks people also find it appealing to know they can get a "good deal" and help out their community at the same time.

BGC, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club, is another partner in the event and will be taking book donations, said MacCallum.

She doesn't know yet what kind of turnout to expect from the pilot project. But a similar event hosted by Southeast Eco360 in Moncton has been a "big success," she said.

The Fundy Regional Service Commission will have a team onsite to unload vehicles under a tent by the Exhibition Hall, so it should be a quick and convenient drop off, MacCallum added.