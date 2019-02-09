Returning officer gives evidence in Saint John voting irregularities case

Four and a half months after New Brunswick's provincial election, a court case is underway to try to sort out whether there were voting irregularities in the riding of Saint John Harbour.

As part of the hearing, a returning officer was questioned as the hearing resumed Saturday at the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John.

Also, several dozen cards submitted by voters at the time of the election were scrutinized to make sure the information on them was correct at the time their votes were cast.

Some cards appeared to be missing signatures, others were missing proof that voters showed proper identification.

The case follows tight results in the riding of Saint John Harbour during the Sept. 24 provincial election. Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe won the Saint John Harbour riding by 10 votes, defeating PC candidate Barry Ogden.

In October, the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick started a legal battle to have election results for that riding thrown out, claiming there were widespread irregularities during voting.

Allegations that some people may have voted twice

The Tories allege some people in the riding may have voted twice, that people from other ridings may have voted in Saint John Harbour and that there were clerical errors.

Elections NB filed an affidavit with the Saint John Police Force in December 2018 alleging voter fraud.

The affidavit claims one voter cast two ballots in the tight race.

Patti Nason, a longtime municipal returning officer, was called to the stand Saturday to begin reviewing her affidavit.

She told Justice Hugh McLellan there were likely some clerical errors, but she doesn't believe there was voter fraud.

McLellan made it clear that this is a preliminary hearing and nothing would be decided at this time.

"We're doing homework."

New court documents reveal Elections NB officials suspected on Dec. 3 that one elector in the hotly-contested riding had cast both a special ballot, and a regular ballot on election day. Barry Ogden, left, lost to Gerry Lowe by 10 votes. (CBC)

He also issued a publication ban on revealing any of the voters' names.

Elections NB is being represented by lawyer Fred McElman, with Kelly VanBuskirk representing the Tories and Thomas O'Neil representing the Liberals.