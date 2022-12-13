Content
Saint John approves residential tax rate decrease in 2023 operating budget

Saint John’s residential tax rate will decrease by nine cents per $100 of assessed value in the city’s 2023 operating budget, which was approved Monday night. But the city’s revenue from residential taxes is expected to increase by 6.3 per cent in 2023 because of property assessments.

Non-residential and heavy industrial tax rates increase by about 19 cents

Lane Harrison · CBC News ·
Four city councillors sit around a horseshoe shaped desk, they each have name plates and microphones, they are separated by plexiglass dividers.
Nobody is unhappy and not everybody is happy, which might be the sign of a good budget, said Coun. Gary Sullivan. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Saint John's residential tax rate will decrease by nine cents in the city's newly approved 2023 operating budget. 

The budget was approved by city council on Monday night. The residential tax rate will decrease to $1.62 from $1.71 per $100 of assessed value. 

It is the second year in a row that the residential tax rate has decreased. The 2022 operating budget report said $1.71 was the lowest tax rate since 1998, which would make the 2023 rate the lowest in 25 years. 

"We're approving the biggest investment in our community this council's ever made," said Coun. David Hickey. . Combined with the largest tax rate decrease this century. That's massive.

City councillors sit at a horshoe shaped desk. David Hickey is at right in a grey suit with white shirt and blue tie.
Coun. David Hickey, at right, said that this budget sends a message that growth matters to Saint John. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

The 2023 general operating budget is $177,287,500 is a 7.63 per cent increase from the 2022 budget. 

Despite the decrease in tax rate, the city's revenue from residential taxes is expected to increase by 6.3 per cent in 2023 due to property assessments. 

"I don't think everybody is happy, but I don't think any of us are unhappy," said Coun. Gary Sullivan, who leads the city's finance committee. 

"And that's a bit of a signal that we're moving in the right direction."

Heavy industrial class and non-residential class see rate increase

Sullivan said the residential tax rate reduction reflects the property assessment increases.

"We're respecting those that have continued to express their belief in our city and their continued desire to live here," he said. "[It's] the right thing to temper their increased assessments with a moderate reduction in tax rate." 

Three city councillors sit at a horshoe shaped desk. They have nameplates in front of them and are divided by plexiglass. Gary Sullivan is in the middle wearing a turquoise shirt.
Coun. Gary Sullivan, centre, said there were many tough discussions while developing the budget, but that's the way it should be with such a large amount of money. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Tax rates for properties in the heavy industrial class and non-residential class will both increase year-over-year. Both classes will be taxed at $2.754, an increase of about 19 cents. Those taxes are determined by multiplying the residential rate by 1.7. 

With those increases and the residential assessment bump, the city will see an increase in annual property tax revenue of  8.08 per cent or about $10.6 million.

Where the money will go

A large part of the budget will go toward wages and benefits. Of the $84 million earmarked for that category, 58 per cent is going toward public safety, according to Kevin Fudge, the city's chief financial officer. 

Within public safety, $23.7 million is for the police force's wages and benefits, $22.5 million is for the fire department and $2.6 million is for the Public Safety Communications Centre, Fudge said. 

More than half of the city's wage budget is going toward public safety departments. (Lane Harrison/CBC)

Fudge said the budget hits a lot of strategic priorities. 

"I mapped out, really, all the items in that [10-year strategic] plan that are being funded within this budget and there was almost 40 of them," he said. 

Fudge said the budget funds all of the 2023 actions listed in the city's affordable housing action plan. These include  $220,000 to expand a grant to encourage development of vacant lots and upper floors in the city's central peninsula, $200,000 to develop a plan for the north end neighbourhood and  $110,000 to establish the role of an affordable housing planner.

It also includes money for service improvements, such as traffic calming projects. As well as five new recreational programs.

