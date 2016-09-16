Suburbs will soon pay more for Saint John theatre, arena, pool

The Blaine Higgs government is moving quickly on its promise to force outlying communities to kick in more money toward costs for regional facilities in Saint John.

For the first time, residents in the town of Hampton and several local service districts, including Kingston and Simonds, will contribute to city-owned facilities such as TD Station, the Canada Games Aquatic Centre and the Imperial Theatre.

Suburban municipalities, like Rothesay, Quispamsis and Grand Bay-Westfield, that already contribute to the operational costs for the facilities will now also contribute to capital costs toward maintenance or renovations.

The city contributes 67 per cent of the operating costs for the facilities, but that amount is expected to drop to 59 per cent with those changes, said Stephen Smith, general manager of the aquatic centre.

The centre will receive $870,000 through the Greater Saint John Regional Facilities Commission next year from the city and three surrounding towns.

In an unusual concession, the three towns also agreed to contribute toward capital improvements for the aquatic centre in 2020.

That portion of the budget, including the city contribution, amounts to $130,000 and will be used for upgrades to reduce water and energy consumption.

Sharing the financial burden

The changes to the Greater Saint John Regional Facilities Act were promised in Tuesday's speech from the throne and had been agreed to earlier in a special municipal reform plan titled Sustaining Saint John, introduced by the province in July and ratified by the city in September.

"These five facilities in the Saint John area belong to the region now," said Local Government Minister Jeff Carr. "They are regional facilities."

"The goal here is to spread the cost to a greater number of people so the cost is much lower for everybody. And that will mean that these facilities are sustainable for a long time."

Saint John has been facing a financial crisis following years of nearly flat growth in property assessments.

A three-year, $22-million special assistance package extended by the Gallant Liberal government expires at the end of 2020.

The city is forecasting a deficit of $11 million in 2021 after the package runs out.

"I'm pleased that they've moved ahead on it," said Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary, who also sits on the regional facilities commission.

Quispamsis Deputy Mayor Libby O'Hara said she does not know what impact the change will have on the town's budget.

"I feel that it will be a positive move down the road," O'Hara said. "We're not going to see it in the very near future, but we have to understand that we need to look at the region and do what is in the best interest of the region."

The new rates to be paid by the municipalities and LSDs have not yet been determined.

Grand Bay-Westfield Mayor Grace Losier said her town has been told the new charges will not go into effect until 2021.

"I assume they will want input from us and our members to the [regional facilities commission]," Losier said.