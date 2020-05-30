Recreation fee increases have some Saint John councillors looking for status quo

A plan brought forward by the previous city council in Saint John ran into opposition from some current councillors Monday night.

Facing a huge deficit, the previous council brought in a plan in 2019 that would start to recoup the costs of running the city's arenas and fields.

It involved increasing user fees over time, eventually charging enough to cover all the operating costs.

The city increased fees in 2020 to recoup 40 per cent of those costs.

Saint John councillor-at-large Brent Harris pushed to hold the status quo on fees for 2022 and had support from a number of other councillors. (City of Saint John)

The city was supposed to increase the fees by 70 per cent in 2021, but with the COVID pandemic in full swing, it decided to cap the increase at 60 per cent instead.

The original plan projected 2022 would see a full 100 per cent recouping of costs.

On Monday night, staff told city council this didn't seem to be reasonable in light of the continuing pandemic, and instead suggested moving to 70 per cent.

Some councillors thought even that was too much.

Brent Harris said he'd prefer no change at all. In that scenario, the city would have to make up an estimated $46,000 shortfall.

"I think this council is being pennywise and pound foolish," Harris said, "We've spent 47 minutes talking about this topic - it's $47,000."

"We'll throw a budget of $26 million through and we're going to debate this like it's going to change the entire parameters of this … city's quality of life."

Council was presented with the following proposed increases:

Facility Type Category 2021 Approved Hourly Rates (+ HST) 2022 Recommended Hourly Rates (+ HST) Rates at 100% Implementation (+ HST) Field Class A – Adult $56.00 $51.00 $69.00 Field Class A – Youth $24.00 $50.00 $65.00 Field Shamrock Artificial – Adult $97.00 $96.00 $105.00 Field Shamrock Artificial – Youth $59.00 $76.00 $85.00 Field Class B – Adult $38.00 $38.00 $45.00 Field Class B – Youth $9.00 $20.00 $35.00 Arena Floor Adult $61.00 $68.61 $98.01 Arena Floor Youth $40.67 $45.74 $65.34 Shamrock Tennis Courts 1-5 – Adult $14.84 $17.66 $27.72 Shamrock Tennis Courts 6-8 – Adult $8.91 $10.59 $16.63 Shamrock Tennis Courts 1-5 – Youth $9.90 $11.77 $18.48 Shamrock Tennis Courts 6-8 – Youth $5.94 $7.06 $11.08

Harris had support from several other councillor's, including Joanna Killen.

"I just think we need to maintain, sort of, what the public is used to as we're coming out of COVID as well," Killen said.

"I wasn't part of the original decision and so I really think that if we could just delay this to 2023, I'd really appreciate that."

Coun. Gary Sullivan admitted there had been numerous emails to city councillors from recreational user groups in recent days, but he pointed out they have long known the increases were coming. (CBC)

Gary Sullivan, who served on the previous council, admitted that pressure on the council had ramped up over the last few days.

"I realize that we've had significant emails over the last 24 hours from user groups," Sullivan said, "For the councillors who are new, this is not a new policy to user groups. They have seen this for two years, they were involved in conversations about it, so they saw it coming.

"When we first started this, field user groups were paying 14 per cent of what it cost for the City of Saint John to run the facility. So the taxpayer, whether they used the facility or not, was paying 86 per cent."

Sullivan said he couldn't support holding the status quo, although he said he wouldn't be against reviewing the baseball fees for children and youth.

Deputy Mayor John MacKenzie agreed.

"I don't think it's a good precedent to set to say, 'You know what, let's just forget about it 'til 2023,' because I can guarantee you there's going to be many decisions between now and budget time that you could do the same thing and we can't do that."

Council was split on whether to maintain the status quo or refer the report back to staff for review of some fee increases for children and youth.

Mayor Donna Reardon cast the deciding vote, and the report was sent back to city staff.