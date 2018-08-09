Heavy showers close streets, cause flooding in Saint John

Heavy showers have caused flooding Thursday morning in Saint John, where a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect.

Environment Canada said the area can expect to receive between 15 and 40 mm of rain with southwesterly winds travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

Several roads across the city have closed because of flooding:

Hay Market Square

Retail Drive at Oakland Street ​

McAllister Drive at BMO

McAllister Drive at McDonalds

Bayside Drive at NRB Construction Ltd.

Rothesay Avenue at the train bridge

Westmorland Road at Parkland Mall

Golden Grove Road at Dolan Lake

"We're still in the process of identifying areas that are a bit of a flood risk," said Platoon Chief Kevin Comeau with the Saint John Fire Department. "It is just causing flooding everywhere."

He said about three cars have been stranded since the flooding started early Thursday morning but tow trucks were able to get them out.

Haymarket Square in Saint John filled with water early Thursday morning. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"We're working with the city … to have areas barricaded off to prevent that from happening again," he said.

Fire crews were also called to a home on Westmorland Road over a report that it was struck by lightning. Comeau said the lightning strike "de-energized the building from power" but there was no fire.

There are several areas in the City where flash floods have occurred. Please use extreme caution when driving during this storm. —@saintjohnpolice

Comeau said the house is still standing and there were no injuries involved.

If people come across an area of concern, Comeau said they should contact the fire department immediately.

Meanwhile, Saint John Transit said the downpour lifted up manhole covers on some streets, including Loch Lomond Road, Rothesay Avenue and Retail Drive in the east and Lancaster Avenue in the west.

Due to a flooding road closure, route 31 will not be servicing McAllister Drive. This will remain until the barricade is lifted. —@ThinkTransitSJ

Due to a flooding road closure, routes 1&2 will not be servicing Retail Drive and Westmorland Road. This will remain until the barricades are lifted. —@ThinkTransitSJ

Environment Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton areas.

People in those areas "should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the weather agency said.

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning for Campbellton and Restigouche County, Grand Falls and Victoria County and near Mount Carleton.