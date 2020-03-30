Skip to Main Content
Shoppers Drug Mart customers warned of possible COVID-19 exposure in Saint John area
New Brunswick

Shoppers Drug Mart customers warned of possible COVID-19 exposure in Saint John area

New Brunswick Public Health issued a caution Monday to customers who may have visited two Saint John-area Shoppers Drug Mart stores earlier this month.

Employee who worked at 2 locations tests positive for coronavirus

Rachel Cave · CBC News ·
The Shoppers Drug Mart employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at two locations, Lansdowne Plaza in Saint John, pictured, and Quispamsis. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

New Brunswick Public Health issued a caution Monday to customers who may have visited two Saint John-area Shoppers Drug Mart stores earlier this month.

The warning came after Shoppers confirmed an employee, who worked at the locations in the city's north end and Quispamsis, tested positive for COVID-19. 

"Employees who worked with this individual at both stores are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms," wrote Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for parent company Loblaw.  

Thomas said the stores took a number of steps to minimize risk, including closing both locations for a thorough and professional cleaning.

They reopened Monday morning.

The Shoppers Drug Mart in Quispamsis reopened Monday after being closed for cleaning following an employee's positive test for COVID-19. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Public Health said customers may have been exposed at the Quispamsis location during the following periods:

  • 3:30 p.m. to midnight, March 18
  • 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 19
  • 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., March 26

There was also possible public exposure at the Lansdowne Plaza location between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on March 20.

New Brunswick has moved into a new stage of the pandemic with community transmission cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to chief medical officer of health Jennifer Russell. 3:34

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said during a briefing Monday afternoon Public Health is following up to identify close contacts.

CUPE representative Kevin Suttie said Canada Post workers normally assigned to the two locations have also been advised to stay home and call Tele-Care.

"They've been advised not to come into the post offices," said Suttie. 

"They're to report back to their immediate supervisor with the results of the 8-1-1 call."

Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province's total of confirmed cases to 68.

About the Author

Rachel Cave

Rachel Cave is a CBC reporter based in Saint John, New Brunswick.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.