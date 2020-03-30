Shoppers Drug Mart customers warned of possible COVID-19 exposure in Saint John area

New Brunswick Public Health issued a caution Monday to customers who may have visited two Saint John-area Shoppers Drug Mart stores earlier this month.

The warning came after Shoppers confirmed an employee, who worked at the locations in the city's north end and Quispamsis, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Employees who worked with this individual at both stores are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms," wrote Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for parent company Loblaw.

Thomas said the stores took a number of steps to minimize risk, including closing both locations for a thorough and professional cleaning.

They reopened Monday morning.

The Shoppers Drug Mart in Quispamsis reopened Monday after being closed for cleaning following an employee's positive test for COVID-19. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Public Health said customers may have been exposed at the Quispamsis location during the following periods:

3:30 p.m. to midnight, March 18

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 19

8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., March 26

There was also possible public exposure at the Lansdowne Plaza location between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on March 20.

New Brunswick has moved into a new stage of the pandemic with community transmission cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to chief medical officer of health Jennifer Russell. 3:34

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said during a briefing Monday afternoon Public Health is following up to identify close contacts.

CUPE representative Kevin Suttie said Canada Post workers normally assigned to the two locations have also been advised to stay home and call Tele-Care.

"They've been advised not to come into the post offices," said Suttie.

"They're to report back to their immediate supervisor with the results of the 8-1-1 call."

Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province's total of confirmed cases to 68.