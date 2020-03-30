Shoppers Drug Mart customers warned of possible COVID-19 exposure in Saint John area
Employee who worked at 2 locations tests positive for coronavirus
New Brunswick Public Health issued a caution Monday to customers who may have visited two Saint John-area Shoppers Drug Mart stores earlier this month.
The warning came after Shoppers confirmed an employee, who worked at the locations in the city's north end and Quispamsis, tested positive for COVID-19.
"Employees who worked with this individual at both stores are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms," wrote Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communication for parent company Loblaw.
Thomas said the stores took a number of steps to minimize risk, including closing both locations for a thorough and professional cleaning.
They reopened Monday morning.
Public Health said customers may have been exposed at the Quispamsis location during the following periods:
- 3:30 p.m. to midnight, March 18
- 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 19
- 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., March 26
There was also possible public exposure at the Lansdowne Plaza location between 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on March 20.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said during a briefing Monday afternoon Public Health is following up to identify close contacts.
CUPE representative Kevin Suttie said Canada Post workers normally assigned to the two locations have also been advised to stay home and call Tele-Care.
"They've been advised not to come into the post offices," said Suttie.
"They're to report back to their immediate supervisor with the results of the 8-1-1 call."
Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province's total of confirmed cases to 68.
