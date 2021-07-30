Saint John Pride Week is back with in-person events

Saint John kick–starts Pride Week on Tuesday with events for all ages and this year, in-person activities are back.

Things will get rolling at 10 a.m. with Mayor Donna Reardon raising the Pride flag.

President of Saint John Pride Michael Cummings said this year is exciting because every event last year had to be streamed online due to COVID.

"We haven't seen a lot of our friends in a while. We are excited to do that this year."

Michael Cummings is the president of Saint John Pride. (Submitted by Michael Cummings)

Some of the events include a week-long art gallery show at the Cobalt Art Gallery, a variety arts show at the BMO Centre, a panel on Saint John queer history at Market Square, a free drag show and a bingo.

But the highlight event, Cummings said, will be openly gay Olympian Mark Tewksbury speaking at the Imperial Theatre on Thursday.

"This is the biggest event that Saint John Pride has ever hosted. To bring someone of this calibre to share their story."

Cummings said Tewksbury will talk about everything from growing up gay in Canada, to his journey to the Olympics and being inducted into the Order of Canada.

He will also be taking questions from the audience.

This year, Saint John Pride decided not to host a Pride parade because of COVID.

"We don't want to gather quite that many people. We will focus on the other in person events," said Cummings.

He said half of the events this year will be free and invites everyone to take part.