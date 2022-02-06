Saint John Pride board tackles next steps after president resigns

Michael Cummings sat on Saint John Pride's board for eight years, most recently as president of the group, but he handed in his resignation as president on Friday.

Last week, a photo of Cummings at a rally opposing COVID-19 restrictions in Moncton on Jan. 23 started circulating on social media. He was pictured posing with Nicholas Pereira, a member of the People's Party of Canada.

That prompted outrage from some, including Alex Saunders, a drag performer and former Saint John Pride board member.

Alex Saunders is a drag performer and former Saint John Pride board member. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

They said they were deeply upset by the actions of Cummings and said the community deserves better.

"When you're the head of a community organization, your community should always be the first thing that you think of and it's clear that there was no forethought."

Saunders added this particularly hurt because Saunders's own father is immunocompromised.

Backlash surrounding the photo prompted Saint John Pride to hold an emergency meeting Friday.

Sara Hubbard is the interim president of Saint John Pride following the resignation of Michael Cummings on Friday. (LinkedIn/Sara Hubbard)

I've had a lot of people reach out to me understandably upset," said Sara Hubbard, who was the vice-president of the organization, but who is now serving as interim president.

She said the board expressed its concerns about the photo to Cummings, and he offered to resign.

Cummings confirmed the validity of the photo to CBC. He said his resignation letter would be his comment.

Michael Cummings's resignation letter was released to the public on Friday. (Submitted by Michael Cummings)

In the letter, Cummings brings up cancel culture and states: "The woke left mob gets what they want and you can't stop them."

He goes on to claim those who have "begged for acceptance and understanding for years are now the ones promoting hate."

'This is not cancel culture'

Hubbard disagrees.

"This isn't cancel culture. It's our community holding us accountable, which they have every right to do," she said.

The group is now looking to fill two board positions and hopes to bring on people who will contribute to a culture of transparency and accountability.

Saint John Pride says it plans to hold an in-person general meeting in March to sort out the next steps.