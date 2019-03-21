Saint John Pride hosts community engagement meeting

The board of Saint John Pride is hosting a community engagement event Thursday night, hoping to get some suggestions for Pride Week events this summer.

"It's basically a brainstorming session," said president Michael Cummings.

Last year's parade and Drag Show at Market Square attracted an estimated 3,000 people, he said, but organizers hope to make this year bigger and better than ever.

"We've gotten an early start this year, which is good."

Pride Week will be held Aug. 6-11, with the 17th annual parade slated for Aug. 10 at 8:45 p.m. — only the second time it's been held in the evening.

This year's theme is Light Up the Night.

Parade marshal nominations

The board is also seeking nominations for a parade marshal.

There's no set criteria for the marshal, said Cummings. It's just an opportunity to recognize someone who has "gone above and beyond and given back to the community," he said.

A computer will be set up at the meeting for people to complete an online form.

The meeting is open to LGBTQ individuals and "allies."

"Anyone who's interested is definitely welcome and encouraged to attend," said Cummings.

The is being held 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the community room at the Saint John Police Force's headquarters at 1 Peel Plaza.