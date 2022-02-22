Winds rip off parts of cover over petroleum coke at Port Saint John
Storage structure owned by N.B. Power is slated for demolition after severe wind damage
A storage structure at Port Saint John that houses the petroleum coke used to power the Coleson Cove generating station has suffered substantial damage.
What started as a small tear in the material covering the large dome-like structure has now been torn by winds to the point where large sections of the frame are exposed.
"It's been impacted by the recent wind events we've had," said Paula Copeland, director of engagement and sustainability with the port.
"The damage has been to that fabric that goes around the outer side of the structure."
Port has no environmental worry
Copeland said the port does not have environment-related concerns because of the shredded cover.
"No, it's actually quite frozen," she said of the coke.
Copeland described the petroleum coke as "granulated loose cargo," comparable to a pile of frozen dirt.
"It's what we would call a dry bulk cargo."
Mark Belliveau, spokesperson for N.B. Power, said in an email that the utility will be trucking the petroleum coke to Coleson Cove, about 20 kilometres southwest of the port, over the next few days.
When asked about possible environmental impacts, Bellieveu noted that there is a cement berm around the structure, and the material "is not soluble in water."
"The storage unit is only half-full, which allows us to move it as much as possible to keep it out of the weather," wrote Belliveau.
The material covering the dome has been gradually shredding over the winter, and a temporary fix is being worked on Copeland said.
N.B. Power is going to tear down the shed anyway because of changes planned at the port.
"Those are temporary buildings anyway," she said. "Like, they're not meant to be a 40- or 100-year-old building."
She said relocating the petroleum coke has been a slow process because of low temperatures.
Construction of the petroleum coke storage operation was criticzed by environmentalists when it was approved in 2007.
They cited what they saw as conflict of interest, a lack of public consultation, and a questionable environmental assessment.
