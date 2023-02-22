Saint John police looking for 6th suspect in Justin Breau homicide

Saint John police have issued a warrant for a woman allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau last summer.

Sarah Jean Belzil, 36, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, police said Wednesday.

Belzil is described as five feet one inch tall with a slender build, blue eyes and blond hair.

Four men have already been charged with first-degree murder and an arrest warrant was issued for a fifth man at the end of January.

Saint John police issued a warrant in January for the arrest of Evan Louis Tobias, 32, on a charge of first-degree murder. (Saint John Police Force)

Police say Evan Louis Tobias, 28, is six feet tall with a medium build, black curly hair, brown eyes and two face tattoos.

Police advise the public not to approach Tobias or Belzil, and instead call police or Crime Stoppers with any information.

Breau, 39, was stabbed on Aug. 17, 2022, at an apartment on Charles Street in Saint John.

Three men were originally arrested and appeared in court in late January. A fourth man, 33-year-old Travis Boudreau, was arrested on Jan. 26. He was charged with first-degree murder, as were Donald Robert Walker, 50, Dustin Trey Walker-Hammond, 24, and Charles William Shatford, 47.

Boudreau's next court appearance is scheduled for March 7, according to Sgt. Sean Rocca with Saint John police. Walker, Walker-Hammond and Shatford are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Shatford has a well-known connection with Breau, who was found not guilty in December 2020 of murdering Shatford's brother Mark.

At trial, Breau admitted shooting Mark Shatford outside his west side apartment on Nov. 17, 2019, but said he did so in self-defence after a drug deal went awry.

Justin Breau, 39, was stabbed on Aug. 17, 2022 at an apartment on Charles Street in Saint John. (Justin Breau/Facebook)

In his closing remarks to the jury, Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said the shooting was the result of "a drug ripoff gone badly wrong." He said Breau went to 321 Duke St. West with two other men with the intention of robbing a drug dealer.

Wilbur said Shatford fought back and chased Breau from the apartment.

Breau testified that he thought Shatford was going to kill him. He said he happened upon a shotgun in the backseat of the vehicle he had borrowed, grabbed it and shot Shatford in the abdomen.