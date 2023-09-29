Saint John's 911 dispatch centre a 'ticking time bomb' during strike, police union alleges

The Saint John police union alleges the 911 dispatch centre has become a "ticking time bomb" because the people filling in to answer emergency calls during the strike by inside city workers don't have adequate training.

The Saint John Police Association has asked Public Safety Minister Kris Austin to investigate the "dire situation" at the public safety communications centre and "take the corrective action necessary to ensure the health and safety of the public, emergency response personnel and all users before a tragic life and death misstep occurs."

It says staff at the public safety communications centre, who are among the picketing CUPE Local 486 workers, normally receive at least six months of "extensive" training to "ensure the health and safety of the public, emergency response personnel and fellow employees."

But the managers and non-union staff dispatching calls for the past three weeks, since the strike began, got a "one-day crash course."

The police association alleges that first responders aren't getting all of the information they need to properly respond to emergencies.

"It's a ticking time bomb because sooner or later people are going to end up in a situation where they think it's something which it's not and there's going to be a problem," Bob Davidson, the police union's labour analyst, told reporters during a news conference Friday.

Heather Stevens, a public safety communications centre employee and member of Local 486, said she has been told officers aren't always getting the periodic safety check-ins they normally would, or background on the people involved in firearm or domestic calls.

First responders have been dispatched to the wrong address in some cases, she alleged, and emergency response is being delayed because calls are initially being rerouted to Fredericton's public safety communications centre.

"Bare minimum, I'm sure you're adding 45 seconds to a minute, which in certain situations can make the difference between life and death," said Stevens.

Heather Stevens, an employee at the public safety communications centre and a member of CUPE Local 486, said it's difficult knowing that the people filling in are 'completely unprepared, completely untrained,' and that the level of service is 'lower than what (citizens) ... deserve.' (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Brad Lanigan, president of the Saint John Firefighters Association IAFF Local 771, agrees.

"Any delay, whether it be 30 seconds, a minute … that could be crucial in a situation like AIM (American Iron and Metal scrapyard fire), or a medical call, or basically any type of incident we could go to," he said. "So it's obviously a high concern for us."

Davidson alleges the fire at AIM on Sept. 14 "did not get an adequate response and would have been a catastrophe had private enterprise not intervened."

He declined to elaborate, saying the union is "going to get into very clear detail with the task force" set up by the province and Port Saint John to investigate the fire. "There's a time and a place," he said.

Brad Lanigan, president of the Saint John Firefighters Association IAFF Local 771, said firefighters are 'in a chaotic position all the time ... so the more chaos you add to it without the proper things in place,' such as fully trained 911 dispatchers, 'could obviously add issues every time we're responding to a call.' (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Officers allegedly face threat of discipline

In the meantime, the union contends it's "incumbent" upon Public Safety Minister Kris Austin and his department to fully investigate the situation at the dispatch centre, which typically handles hundreds of emergency and non-emergency calls a day from St. Stephen to Petersville Hill to Penobsquis.

In a letter, copies of which were sent to Premier Blaine Higgs and to Ted Flemming, the attorney general and minister of justice, it also alleges the Saint John Police Chief Robert Bruce has ordered some officers to work there under "threats of discipline."

President Duane Squires said one officer who refused, saying he was not properly trained and did not have the necessary skills, has been served notice of disciplinary action under the New Brunswick Police Act for insubordination.

This, he contends, is a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Duane Squires, president of the Saint John Police Association, contends officers have a right under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to refuse dangerous work, which would include work they're not properly trained to do, such as 911 dispatch. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"The legal correspondence that we received: 'In the event that there's a loss of life, injury or damage sustained by the Saint John Police Force or any member of the public as a result of this refusal, immediate legal action will be commenced against the constable, the Saint John Police Association and any other party that counsels such a breach.'"

Although the chief has said people have volunteered to help out, Squires tells a different story. "When I speak to my members, they're scared to death. [Their] livelihood is at stake here."

City, province now 'on notice' about liability

The public safety minister has the power under the Police Act to "take all sorts of actions," according to Davidson. He did not provide any specifics.

"The liability on the City of Saint John right now is unbelievable because we have just put the minister of public safety on notice," Davidson said.

"Therefore if something happens really bad, somebody gets injured, killed, whatever, the City of Saint John and now even the province have been made aware of this, and I'll tell you, the lawyers out there will have a field day if anything happens."

Public Safety will review concerns

Austin received the union's letter Thursday, department spokesperson Coreen Enos confirmed. "The department will review the concerns that have been raised," she said in an email.

Enos did not respond to questions about how long the review might take or whether ordering the city to negotiate with public safety communications centre employees separately from the rest of Local 486 could be a possible action.

Local 486 represents about 140 clerical, administrative and support staff. The strike began Sept. 12 over wages.

Enos directed any questions about the operation of the public safety communications centre to the city.

"The province has a service agreement with the city to deliver 911 call taking and fire dispatch services, along with their role delivering dispatch services to their own or partner municipality's fire and police services."

Chief fires back, calls union 'irresponsible'

Mayor Donna Reardon and Chief Robert Bruce have both said the city's contingency plan is working and that 911 calls are being adequately managed, but Davidson argues that's "a fallacy" and the public is being misled.

Citizens are "not getting top services," he said. "They're getting inferior, unsafe services."

In a written statement Friday, the chief fired back at the union's "ticking time bomb" allegation, calling it "completely inaccurate and without fact."

"The PSCC continues to operate efficiently under the current contingency plan," he said, with zero complaints from the public.

"Calls have not been dropped or unanswered. Emergency and non-emergency calls are dealt with in a professional and timely manner."

Saint John Police Force Chief Robert Bruce said they have received no complaints from the public regarding public safety communications centre operations. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

While those filling in received only one day of classroom training, they receive "continuous hands-on training under the supervision of other experienced members," said Bruce, and there have been no additional delays in response.

Before the strike began, senior police leaders met with the president and vice-president of the police association to discuss a contingency plan, he said, and agreed senior management would staff the public safety communications centre initially, and officers would only be called upon in the event of a prolonged labour disruption.

"Initially four members were requested to assist in the PSCC. Two of those members complied while two others asked to be ordered," said Bruce.

"Once ordered, one complied with the order and the fourth refused a lawful order which is a violation of the Police Act of New Brunswick. As a result, that lone member is facing a Police Act investigation, which is a normal practice when an officer violates the Police Act."

Bruce accused the union of using public and officer safety to further CUPE Local 486's agenda, which he described as "deeply disturbing and bordering on irresponsible."

Timing unrelated to court injunction

The strike has seen interruptions to garbage collection in recent weeks, as well as compost and recycling pickup.

On Wednesday, the city won a court injunction to prohibit pickets from blocking city vehicles or personnel on roadways.

Asked about the timing of the police association's news conference, Davidson said the injunction was unrelated.

"The service is showing cracks all over the place," he said. "So naturally you don't want to wait forever. So this is why we're doing it now."