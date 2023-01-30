2 bodies found inside home in Red Head area of Saint John

Police say they're investigating after a man and woman were found dead Monday inside a home on Red Head Road in east Saint John.

Police officers found the two bodies after receiving a call for medical assistance at around 8:15 a.m., the force said in a news release.

The major crime unit and forensic services have been called to investigate, along with the coroner's office.

In the news release, police describe the deaths as "sudden," and say an investigation is underway.

Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said a sudden death investigation is typically done to determine if a death was the result of a crime, an accident or natural causes.

"This type of investigation may include interviewing witnesses, examining physical evidence, and collecting medical records," he said in an email.

Two police cars could be seen outside a house at 1889 Red Head Rd. on Monday afternoon.

Rocca declined to confirm whether that address is where the bodies were found, or to disclose any other details about the case or the man and woman who died.

Police said anyone with information can call them at 506-648-3333 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.