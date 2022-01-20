27-year-old charged with attempted murder after man shot in Saint John's north end

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a north end Saint John shooting that left another man in serious condition.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday police responded to 911 call reporting a shooting on Cedar Grove Crescent in Saint John. Officers found a 26-year-old man with "life threatening injuries."

In a news release, police say he was taken to hospital and remained in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

They said they arrested the alleged shooter at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, after a "high-risk" traffic stop.

The man they arrested is expected to appear in court on Thursday, police said, and they believe the two men were known to each other.

An investigation is underway by the major crime unit and forensic identification section, police said.

Cedar Grove Crescent between First Street and Parks Street was closed Wednesday while investigated the shooting.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred," police said.