Saint John police seek 2 federal offenders

Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help to locate two federal offenders whose whereabouts are unknown.

But police warn both Morgan MacDonald and Sarah Bigford should not be approached.

A warrant was issued for MacDonald after he was released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous on May 16 and didn​​​​​​'t arrive at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as required.

MacDonald is six-foot-one and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

There are tattoos on the middle of his back, left forearm and right shoulder.

The 30-year-old is serving a sentence of just over four years for robbery, criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.

A warrant was issued for Bigford, 47, after she didn't return to a community residential facility in Saint John on June 21.

She is serving a two-year sentence for multiple counts of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Bigford is five-foot-eight and weighs 180 pounds. She has tattoos on her left middle finger, right shoulder and lower back.

Anyone with information on MacDonald and Bigford's whereabouts can contact Saint John police or Crime Stoppers.