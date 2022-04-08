Police say teen in custody after 'armed person' reported at Saint John school

A lockdown has been lifted and a 15-year-old taken into custody after police in Saint John responded to reports of an armed person at Simonds High School on Friday morning.

"There's no longer a threat to the school, and the lockdown has been lifted," Saint John Police Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said Friday afternoon.

Rocca said police responded at about 11:16 a.m. to the school after the reports came in.

Police searched the school, and at about 12:17 p.m. located the 15-year-old who was the subject of the reports.

Police have not said whether the person was actually armed, after earlier describing the reports as unconfirmed.

Rocca said whether the teen was armed is part of an ongoing investigation by the force's major crime unit.

No injuries were reported.

Anglophone South School District said in a message to parents sent early on Friday afternoon that all students and staff are safe.

Rocca said police remain at the school on the city's east side. The school has about 820 students, according to the school's website.

In its message to parents sent at 12:40 p.m., the district said traffic in and out of the area was no longer restricted, and students would have their regularly scheduled noon hour.

The district said additional guidance counsellors would be on-site Friday afternoon for any students requiring additional support.

"We thank the Saint John Police Force for their swift response and investigation," said the district in the message to families.