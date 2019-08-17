Saint John police investigate alleged attack in Rockwood Park

Saint John police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman reported she was the victim of an assault in Rockwood Park on Friday night.

The victim, who was not named by the police, reported that she had been assaulted by two men on a trail near Fisher Lakes at around 8:50 p.m.

Sgt. Kent Atherton of the Saint John Police Force described the woman's injuries as minor.

Major crime and canine units were called to look for suspects Friday night with no success. The search for evidence resumed Saturday.

It is not believed the woman knew the two men involved.

Atherton said people should take "normal" precautions when visiting the wooded area.