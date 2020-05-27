Saint John police officer talks suicidal woman off ledge from 1,300 km away

Call tracing efforts by Saint John police have prevented a suicide attempt more than 1,300 kilometres away in Ontario.

The response began when officials from the Kids Help Phone called Saint John Public Safety at about 1 p.m. Tuesday concerning a woman who texted plans to jump from the building where she works.

Officers initially traced her messages to a Saint John address but found the building vacant when arriving on scene.

That prompted Saint John Const. Neil Savary to contact the woman by phone while his partner, Const. Shandra Weir, verified the address of the call to a location in Peel, west of Toronto.

The police force continued communications with the woman by text message, spokesperson Jim Hennessy said.

Weir contacted the Peel Regional Police Force who responded to the scene, while Savary continued to communicate with the woman on the phone. That gave Peel officers time to reach the ledge of the building where the woman was standing.

It took nearly an hour, but Savary eventually persuaded her to step away from the edge, and she was then helped by Peel police.

"There was no sense in trying to break off communication with her and set up someone else to talk to when he had already established a good rapport with her," Hennessy said.

Hennessy said the force is still trying to determine why the address was located in New Brunswick in the initial search.

Saint John Police Force Chief Steph Drolet said the long-distance work was "tremendous collaboration."

"It is great to see officers from two different provinces working together in collaboration and being able to make a difference," Drolet said in a statement.

"To work with another police force outside of New Brunswick, it's certainly not an everyday call that we would receive for sure," Hennessy said.