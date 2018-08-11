Pedestrian killed on Highway 7

A 40-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway on the outskirts of Saint John, according to city police.

Saint John police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at 11:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 near exit 90, Insp. Tanya LeBlanc said in a release Saturday.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of her injuries, LeBlanc said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.