Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed on Highway 7

Pedestrian killed on Highway 7

A 40-year-old woman has died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night on the outskirts of Saint John.

40-year-old woman died of her injuries after being hit late Friday night

CBC News ·
Saint John police say a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on Highway 7 on Friday night. (CBC)

A 40-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway on the outskirts of Saint John, according to city police.

Saint John police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at 11:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 near exit 90, Insp. Tanya LeBlanc said in a release Saturday.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of her injuries, LeBlanc said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us