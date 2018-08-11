Pedestrian killed on Highway 7
A 40-year-old woman has died of her injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night on the outskirts of Saint John.
A 40-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway on the outskirts of Saint John, according to city police.
Saint John police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at 11:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 near exit 90, Insp. Tanya LeBlanc said in a release Saturday.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of her injuries, LeBlanc said.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.