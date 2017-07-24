Saint John police officer facing serious assault charge sees case delayed

A Saint John police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, and thereby committing an indictable offence, has yet to enter a plea.



Const. Benaiah Sok did not appear in provincial court Monday morning but instead was represented by an agent.



Law student Alexander Carleton, from the law firm Gorham Vandebeek, asked provincial court Judge Andrew Palmer for an adjournment.



He said the defence is still waiting for disclosure. That's the information the Crown and the police have in the case.



Sok's next court appearance has now been set for March 7.



Sok, who has been with the force for two years, is accused of using excessive force while arresting an adult unknown to him in the city's uptown last summer.

The Fredericton Police Force said a "public complaint" was first made to the Saint John professional standards department.



It was then forwarded to Fredericton police on Sept. 3, 2021.



That investigation concluded in December with an information laid in provincial court.



That's when the Saint John Police Force issued a statement advising that Sok had been reassigned to administrative duties with no public contact pending the criminal proceedings.



Once the criminal court proceedings have concluded, a Police Act investigation will follow.