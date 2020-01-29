Saint John police in 'situation' at Irving Nature Park

Saint John police are on scene at the Irving Nature Park, involved in what they're calling a "situation."

The nature park is located on the city's west side along the Fundy Coast.

Police, who arrived on-scene at 2:30 a.m., are the only emergency service on site.

They say the park, which normally opens at 8 a.m., is completely closed until further notice.

They are warning residents to stay away from the park.

Police wouldn't elaborate on the nature of the situation and there is no indication how long the park closure will last.

