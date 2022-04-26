Police conduct ground search for missing teen in Saint John

Saint John police will conduct a ground search on the city's north side Tuesday evening in heightened efforts to locate a missing teen.

Police said Gerald Surnode, 17, who was reported missing on Monday, lives on the city's lower west side.

But he was last seen at Samuel de Champlain School on Ragged Point Road in the north end at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

Rocca said members of the Saint John Police Force and River Valley and York Sunbury Ground Search and Rescue will begin "an extensive search" of the area around the school Tuesday evening.

Residents are also being asked to keep an eye out.

"Police are asking anyone that lives or works in the area to check their properties and outbuildings, including any video surveillance," Rocca said in the release.

Gerald is described as five feet six inches tall, with a slight build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.

Police and Gerald's family are concerned for his safety, Rocca said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John police.