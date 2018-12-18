Saint John police trying to find missing man

Saint John police are asking the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man.

Luis Torrer was last seen walking toward the city centre on Red Head Road in the eastern part of the city around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Police said Torrer is not familiar with the city.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes, darker skin and greying short hair.

Luis Torrer was last seen Tuesday morning, according to Saint John police. (Saint John Police Force)

He was last seen wearing a hip-length leather jacket, jeans, a tuque and hiking shoes.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call the force at 506-648-3333.