75-year-old man missing from Saint John since Sunday night

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

James Heath was reported missing to police on Monday, according to a news release issued mid-afternoon.

He was last seen Sunday night at around 9 p.m. in the city's north end, in the area of Conifer Crescent.

"The Saint John Police are concerned for his safety," spokesperson Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in the release.

Heath may be driving a 2014 Black Chev Cruz, with a New Brunswick licence plate JUJ 517.

He is described as being five feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with white hair and clean-shaven.

He is possibly wearing white sneakers and a tan-coloured jacket.

He is known to frequent Giant Tiger and the French Village area, said Rocca.

Anyone with information about Heath's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).