75-year-old man missing from Saint John since Sunday night
Police seek help locating James Heath, are concerned for his safety
Saint John police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.
James Heath was reported missing to police on Monday, according to a news release issued mid-afternoon.
He was last seen Sunday night at around 9 p.m. in the city's north end, in the area of Conifer Crescent.
"The Saint John Police are concerned for his safety," spokesperson Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in the release.
Heath may be driving a 2014 Black Chev Cruz, with a New Brunswick licence plate JUJ 517.
He is described as being five feet, six inches tall, 130 pounds, with white hair and clean-shaven.
He is possibly wearing white sneakers and a tan-coloured jacket.
He is known to frequent Giant Tiger and the French Village area, said Rocca.
Anyone with information about Heath's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?