Saint John police in search of two women at large

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's assistance in locating two women wanted on nationwide warrants for violating the conditions of their parole.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 24-year-old Julie Arseneau and 19-year-old Bronwyn Dares-Weldon allegedly failed to abide by their curfew at their assigned residences, says the release.

It is believed that Arseneau and Dares-Weldon are travelling together in the direction of the Moncton-area.

Arseneau is described as approximately 5'4", 170 lb. with shoulder-length hair currently dyed a combination of pink and red.

She is serving a 25-month sentence on several charges, including careless use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, break and enter and public mischief.

Dares-Weldon is 5'4", 175 lb. with brown hair and glasses.

She is currently serving a two year sentence for uttering threats to cause death or harm along with kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Anyone with information on Arseneau or Dares-Weldon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or, can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).