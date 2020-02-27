Saint John police chief to step down after only a year in role

After just one year on the job Saint John Police Force Chief Stephan Drolet is stepping down.

In a news release, the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners confirmed Drolet will leave his role Feb. 20 "for personal reasons."

Deputy Chief Tony Hayes will take over until the commission finds a new chief, the release said.

Drolet became chief in February of last year. He led the force as it adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, budget cuts of more than $1 million, and increased scrutiny from the public as policing agencies reckoned with systemic racism in their ranks.

Before coming to Saint John Drolet worked with the RCMP for 27 years and was British Columbia's deputy criminal operations officer.

Police force spokesperson Jim Hennessey said Drolet will not be available for comment Friday and had nothing further to add to the commission news release.

Interim chief open to 'different approaches'

The commission release said Hayes began his career with the Saint John Police Force in 1992 and has been involved in fraud and criminal investigations.

"His openness to consider different approaches to address challenges positions him well as an interim chief

as the leadership role of policing continues to evolve," said commission chair Edward Keyes in the the release.

The commission will begin the recruitment process for a new chief immediately, the release said.

Keyes said Drolet's departure will "not slow progress on labour negotiations or strategic planning."

Negotiations have been going on for about a year and the two sides have reached an impasse once so far.

The police commission is in charge of appointing the chief of police and overseeing the force's operations.