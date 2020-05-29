Police commission makes recommendations to Saint John Police after Oland investigation

A review of the Saint John police has found no issues with the way the force has handled major cases in the past five years.

But the New Brunswick Police Commission still made three recommendations in a report released Friday, prompted by issues highlighted in the Richard Oland homicide case.

In 2015, the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners requested the commission conduct a review of how the force handles major cases after a judge found multiple flaws in how it investigated the death of Oland in 2011.

During the first trial of Dennis Oland, who was charged with first-degree murder of his father Richard Oland but later acquitted, Justice Jack Walsh outlined mistakes the police force made. He said the police failed to secure entrances to the crime scene and washrooms on the premises, failed to secure the exit to an alley behind Oland's office and failed to have a pathologist consider a drywall hammer as a murder weapon.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

The commission reviewed all 11 homicide files handled by the city force over the last five years, and 20 randomly-chosen sudden-death investigations ruled non-criminal between 2014 and 2019.

The commission found staff have not repeated the mistakes found by Walsh, said the commission's executive director Jennifer Smith.

"Our review was basically to ensure that [the Saint John Police Force] can handle another instance of this type of crime going forward," she said. "And the answer is yes, they absolutely have the ability."

Smith noted the commission was not evaluating the police force's conduct during the Oland investigation itself, but rather if the investigation process was flawed in the last five years.

"Recency is most important," she said. "You want it to be as recent a possible. ... Looking at the last five years, and making sure that you have a big enough sample size. That was the reason [it started at] 2014."

The commission made three recommendations in the report:

That the Minister of Public Safety consider creating a provincial major case management policy for all police forces.

The Saint John Chief of Police establish standard operating procedures and/or policy for investigating major crime incidents.

The Saint John Chief of Police use a sudden-death checklist for supervisors to complete when a sudden death incident is deemed non-criminal.

In a press release, Saint John Police Chief Steph Drolet said the force is already implementing the latter two recommendations.

"This type of process is not an easy one, but at times necessary," Drolet was quoted saying in the release. "I am pleased to read in the report the NBPC is satisfied significant and permanent changes have been made by the SJPF in the investigation of major crime incidents."

The police force declined to make anyone available for interview on this topic Friday.

Flaws in sudden-death investigations

The commission chose to investigate sudden deaths later deemed non-criminal because it's still important to secure the scene immediately and gather evidence appropriately.

"There were some gaps discovered," the report said.

In two of the incidents, there were civilians unnecessarily near or in the scene, and in one of the two incidents an attending coroner allowed family members to view the body before police had fully completed their initial assessment.

Smith said it's important to keep the scene protected because a case that may look like a suicide or non-criminal death could still involve some criminality.

"When you're responding to a sudden death call, you assume that it's criminal in nature until it's proven otherwise," she said.

In another instance, a supervising sergeant entered the room after a patrol officer had deemed an individual as deceased, but there was no documented reason on the file for the sergeant to view the body.

"These noted occurrences were minor in nature and discussed ... for follow-up," the report said.

The report said the force could quickly and effectively eliminate missing information by creating and using a sudden-death fact sheet, which is why that was recommended.

High conviction rate

The report found the police force had a 100 per cent conviction rate in its concluded investigations. Of the eleven homicide cases in the last five years, criminal charge were laid in eight.

Five convictions were ruled upon, and three cases are still going through the court system.

The report found inconsistency in the types of forms used during an investigation.

"Not using a specific form is not fatal nor necessarily determinable to an investigation," the report said. "However, the absence of consistency in documentation ... can be problematic for the file coordinator."

This is why a standardized operation plan was recommended.